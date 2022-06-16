REWARD FOR IDENTITY OF SHOOTING SUSPECT IN LEMON GROVE

Source: San Diego County Crime Stoppers

June 16, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation want the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a shooting that occurred on June 1, says Sargeant Noiah Zarnow.

Deputies from the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Broadway and Buena Vista Avenue around 7:45 p.m. and found a victim who had been shot in the leg. The suspect was seen running away on foot and getting on an Orange Line San Diego Trolley headed towards the City of San Diego. He got off the trolley at the Encanto/62nd Street trolley stop.

Take a good look at these surveillance photos from the trolley.

The suspect is described as a black man with long black hair in cornrows and a medium build. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black athletic shoes.

If you know who this man is or have any information about the shooting, call the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation at (619) 596-1466.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.