REWARD FOR INFO ON GUNSHOT VICTIM DROPPED OFF OUTSIDE GROSSMONT HOSPITAL

East County News Service
January 5, 2021 (La Mesa) – Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of Jose Santos Acevedo Torresdey, 36. A red Honda sedan dropped off Torresdey on December 30 at 6:55 p.m. in the ambulance lot outside of the Sharp Hospital Emergency Room, then left. The driver is unknown.
Torresdey suffered a gunshot wound in his chest. It is unknown who shot him, or where he was shot. He was prounounced dead after lifesaving measures were performed by hospital staff.
The La Mesa Police Department’s Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance in determining the circumstances of Torresdey’s death. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-7532 or lamesatips@cityoflamesa.us. They may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or visit www.sdcrimestoppers.com). They can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
