REWARD OFFERED IN CASSIDY HOPWOOD CASE; FUNDRAISER SITE SET UP FOR BURIAL OF TEEN FOUND DEAD IN LA MESA

By Miriam Raftery

November 30, 2022 (La Mesa) -- A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of Cassidy Hopwood, an El Cajon teen who went missing in February. Her body was found March 13 behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Blvd. in La Mesa, but she was not identified until November.

“With her family’s permission, we are sharing this photo of Cassidy, and asking that anyone who has any information, please call the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400,” says Lieutenant Katy Lynch. “You may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or www.sdcrimestoppers.com). You can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.”

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help Cassidy’s family with funeral expenses.

The site posted this statement: “The earth has lost this beautiful young soul; she is safe in the loving arms of those holding a place for all of us. Daughter to Garren (Bear) and April, sister to Garren Jr. and Alias. We are heartbroken and would like to help the family at this horrific time of loss. Please donate to this Go Fund Me account, so we can lay Cassidy to rest with her family…Memorial plans will be posted on this page as they are arranged. Thank you all for your continuous prayers, love and support.”