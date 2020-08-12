REWARD OFFERED FOR INFO ON MURDER OF SECURITY GUARD JUNE 2 AT DISPENSARY IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service 

August 12, 2020 (Spring Valley) – A $3,000 reward is being offered by the family of Kenneth Love II for information that leads to the arrest of his killer. The family’s reward is in addition to a $1,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers. 

Love, 59, was working as a security guard at 8271 Troy Street in Spring Valley.  On June 2 shortly after 11 p.m., deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s station responded to a report of a shooting and found Love dead in front of the dispensary. The Sheriff’s homicide unit is investigating the crime. 

 

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect(s) is asked to call Detective April Gaines with the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or via email at April.Gaines@sdsheriff.org. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.  

 


