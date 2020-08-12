REWARD OFFERED FOR INFO ON MURDER OF SECURITY GUARD JUNE 2 AT DISPENSARY IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

August 12, 2020 (Spring Valley) – A $3,000 reward is being offered by the family of Kenneth Love II for information that leads to the arrest of his killer. The family’s reward is in addition to a $1,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers.

Love, 59, was working as a security guard at 8271 Troy Street in Spring Valley. On June 2 shortly after 11 p.m., deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s station responded to a report of a shooting and found Love dead in front of the dispensary. The Sheriff’s homicide unit is investigating the crime.