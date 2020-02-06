REZ RADIO 91.3 TO AIR 50TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT FORUM IN VALLEY CENTER FEB. 7

East County News Service East County News Service

February 6, 2020 (Pala) -- Rez Radio 91.3 will broadcast and live stream the 50th Congressional District candidates forum scheduled for Friday, February 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Valley Center High School’s Maxine Theater. Candidates expected to attend include in alphabetical order, Ammar Campa-Najjar, Carl DeMaio, Darrell Issa, and Brian Jones. Moderators for the forum will be VCBA’s William Del Pilar and VC Roadrunner editor David Ross.

The event, organized jointly by the Valley Center Business Association and the Valley Roadrunner has seating for about 570. All seats have been reserved. Rez Radio’s live broadcast will allow thousands more to hear the forum either via our FM signal at 91.3 in the San Luis Rey River valley or on our live stream which is available at our website www.RezRadio.FM or through streaming apps, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.com. On either venue, search “REZ” to access the stream. Those with a smart speaker can ask it “… play KPRI”. For those without a data connection, a telephone call to our listen line will connect to the broadcast. The listen line phone number is 712 775 5748.

Rez Radio 91.3 is owned and operated by the Pala Band of Mission Indians for the benefit of the Pala tribe and all nearby residents. The Pala reservation is included in the 50th Congressional district.