REZ RADIO LOL: 91.3 FM GOES ALL FUN FOR APRIL FOOL’S DAY

Source: Pala Rez Radio

March 30, 2020 (Pala) -- With the “new normal” and the gravity of current events beginning to sink in, it’s time to lighten the mood. Towards that end, Rez Radio 91.3 will suspend all regular programming for one full day and replace it with nothing but novelty songs, stand-up comedy and other classic funny, funny bits that we call “Rez Radio LOL”. It begins at 1 a.m. Wednesday, April 1 and continues all day and night ending with Wednesday night’s Old Time Radio Hour at midnight featuring “Fibber McGee & Molly” and “The Red Skelton Show." As always, we’re ready to break in with any urgent news. But this Wednesday is designed to be a much needed day off for everyone.

From now until the start of Rez Radio LOL and resuming Thursday, April 2, Rez Radio provides timely news and resource information for the current health crisis 24/7 on the air, at www.RezRadio.FM, on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/rezradio and on Twitter www.twitter.com/RezRadioFM. Recently added – live 8a Sunday morning mass from Pala Mission Church. Daily news and talk from 9a to 12:30p includes Pacifica’s “Democracy Now!”, Native Voice 1’s “Native America Calling” and “Pala Today News at Noon”. Others hours are non-stop non-commercial music.

Station manager John Fox says,”Many thanks to Rez Radio volunteers Chris Carmichael and Mark Gleason for continuing to produce new episodes of their weekly shows from home.” “Mark’s Groovy Trip” into the music of the 70s is heard Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 4p. Chris Carmichael hosts “Jack’s Tracks” featured three hours of music by mostly local artists Sundays from 4 to 7p. Both these gentlemen have gone above and beyond the call of being a community radio volunteer in sorting out the technical details of creating and submitting new shows while observing “stay-at-home” orders.

Rez Radio broadcasts at 91.3 FM in Pala and live streams worldwide 24/7 using the player at www.RezRadio.FM or through the iHeartRadio and TuneIn.com apps and websites by searching “Rez”. Listen on smart speakers by asking your device to “…play KPRI." Those with no data connection can hear the station on our telephone listen line at 712 775 5748 – a free service. Long distance charges may apply.

Rez Radio 91.3 is owned and operated by the Pala Band of Mission Indians.