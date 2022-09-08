RICHARD LEDERER, “DR. GRAMMAR GUY” AT LAMPLIGHTERS IN LA MESA SEPT. 10 AND 12

September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) – Richard Lederer, the San Diego Union-Tribune’s language columnist, best-selling language author and former usage editor for the Random House Dictionary of the English Language, will give two humorous presentations at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa.

There are two shows, Sat. Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. and Mon., Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. All proceeds at both shows benefit Lamplighters Theatre.

At each show, Dr. Lederer will auction off his time to the highest bidder for a Lederer on Language presentation at a place of your choosing and a Poker 101 lesson, since Lederer is the father of two world-class poker players.

Tickets cost $25 for each show and are available at https://www.lamplighterslamesa.com.

 

 


