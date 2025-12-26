Ring in the new year safely with free transit rides New Year’s Eve after 6 p.m. throughout San Diego

Source: MTS

December 26, 2025 (San Diego) - The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and the North County Transit – San Diego Railroad (NCTD) announced plans to offer free transit rides and extended late-night service on New Year’s Eve, giving the region a safe, convenient and affordable way to celebrate and get home.

“We want everyone to enjoy New Year’s Eve and celebrate responsibly,” said Stephen Whitburn, MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilmember. “By offering free rides and expanded service, we’re making it easier to celebrate, plan ahead, and get home safely.”

Complimentary rides will be available after 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 on all MTS buses and Trolley lines, as well as on NCTD’s COASTER, SPRINTER, BREEZE fixed-route services, LIFT and NCTD+.

“Transit is the reliable, stress-free option to get you where you need to go this New Year’s Eve,” said NCTD Board Chair and Carlsbad Mayor Pro Tempore Priya Bhat-Patel. “Take advantage of extra late-night trains and free rides to celebrate safely!”

Both agencies will operate additional late-night service from Downtown San Diego on the MTS Trolley and NCTD COASTER, with NCTD also extending SPRINTER service between Escondido and Oceanside.

MTS will run late-night Trolley service on the UC San Diego Blue Line, Orange Line, Copper Line and Green Line past 1 a.m., with several trips to UTC, San Ysidro, El Cajon and Santee. Full schedules are available at sdmts.com/newyearseve . Extended late-night Trolley service is sponsored by BriceHouse, Inc.

NCTD’s final COASTER train will depart Santa Fe Depot at 1:20 a.m. The last SPRINTER train will leave the Escondido Transit Center at 1:33 a.m. and the Oceanside Transit Center at 2:33 a.m. For complete schedules, visit GoNCTD.com/NewYearsEve .

