THE RIVER AT SYCUAN CASINO RESORT RETURNS FOR SUMMER WITH PRESTIGIOUS COUNTRY MUSIC ARTISTS

May 6, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) -- Sycuan Casino Resort, in partnership with KSON, is bringing back The River from June through September.

The River at Sycuan is San Diego’s only country concert pool party that will feature “the hottest country artists in the nation,” according to a Sycuan news release.

The River will kick off summer with its first country concert pool party, featuring Caroline Jones (photo, right) – the first and only female member of the Zac Brown B and – on Thursday, June 26. Guests will enjoy Jones’ top country hits, including "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable)", "So Many Skies,” “No Tellin’” and more! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

To keep the party going, The River will continue its country pool parties once a month with upcoming country artists, including Dylan Marlowe on Thursday, July 24; Muscadine Bloodline on Thursday, August 14; and Jackson Dean (photo, left)on Thursday, Sept. 4. General and VIP tickets can be purchased online or at the Box Office.

All pool amenities will be available for guests to enjoy during The River, including an expansive pool deck with two pools, a swim-up bar, a lazy river and a jacuzzi. These amenities also include poolside dinning with a new seasonal menu, featuring Tropical, Caribbean and Latin American style cuisines and cocktails. Cabanas and day beds can be reserved online.

To learn more about The River at Sycuan Casino Resort, please visit www.Sycuan.com follow us on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter). Guests must be 21+ to enter Sycuan Casino Resort.

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Today, 41 years later, Sycuan Casino Resort includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower, amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center, plus pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expanded casino floor for a total of 2,400 slot machines and 52 table games. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

