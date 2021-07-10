ROAD FIRE CLOSES WB I-8, PROMPTS EVACUATIONS IN PORTIONS OF DESCANSO & VIEJAS RESERVATION

Update 1:50 p.m.: Update 1:50 p.m.: Per Cleveland National Forest on Twitter, the #RoadFire is now 70 acres and holding, with a moderate rate of spread. The Humane Society urges pet owners to take pets with you if you evacuate, since you may not be able tor eturn to provide food and water during the fire and intense heat.

By Jonathan Goetz

Photos: #RoadFire by James Cecil (Pic 1: Mountain, Pic 2: SDG&E Helicopter)

July 10, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – All lanes westbound on Interstate 8 west of State Route 79 are closed due to a brush fire, reports Caltrans San Diego.

Cleveland National Forest reports the vegetation fire began as a Vehicle Fire, and reported at 12:15 p.m. that the fire was at 20-30 acres with a rapid rate of spread. They also report that evacuations are in place for portions of Descanso and Viejas Reservation. CNF is the lead agency on this fire.

ECM News Partner 10News reports the fire began at roughly 12 noon. According to the California Highway Parol, the fire was caused by a semi-truck tanker that caught fire on I-8 near SR-79.

We are in an excessive heat warning for San Diego County's inland areas, with temperatures forecast to reach up to nearly 98 degrees, and begin a Flex Alert (conserve electricity) today, between 4-9 p.m.

People are asked to pre-cool their homes while solar power is still online, and then set their air conditioning thermostat to 78 degrees or above, around 4 p.m.