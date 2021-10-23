ROAD WORK ON HIGHWAY 94 BEGINS MONDAY EAST OF DULZURA: TRAFFIC SLOWING EXPECTED

Source: Caltrans

Photo: Creative Commons-SA via Bing

October 23, 2021 (Dulzura) -- Pavement rehabilitation work on a nine-mile segment of State Route 94, from just west of Arnold Road to State Route 188 in East County, will move to weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, according to Caltrans.

The work will require lane closures on 1.5-mile sections of roadway within the project area through November. Highway personnel will direct traffic onto the open lane, one direction at a time, as crews work on the closed lane.

Traffic delays are expected depending on the traffic queues and motorists are advised to allow additional travel time to reach their destinations.

Signs will be posted ahead of the closures to alert drivers.

Travelers in the area are reminded to watch for highway workers and construction equipment and to Be Work Zone Alert.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/