ROARING ‘20S FASHION SHOW SEPT. 27 BENEFITS LEMON GROVE CHARITIES

East County News Service

July 3, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – You’re invited to step into the splendor of the Jazz Age at a Roaring Twenties Fashion Show event benefitting the Lemon Grove Forward Club and the Southern District Women’s Club.

The event on Saturday, September 27 will feature a glamourous day of style and community purpose featuring a luncheon and silent auction. Dress to dazzle in your best 1920s-inspired attire.

Cost is $60 per person. The location is the Sonshine House, 2810 Main St.,Lemon Grove.

Reservations are required. To reserve tickets, emailMissMartha@San.rr.com or call (619)750-7285.

The Lemon Grove Forward Club (Formerly Lemon Grove Women’s Club) supports improving access to youth, senior and educational activities, while building relationships with other non-profits and community organizations to help create opportunities for others in Lemon Grove. Lemon Grove Forward Club is a member of the Southern District Women’s Club