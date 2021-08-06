ROBBER FIRES GUN INSIDE EXCALIBUR LIQUOR STORE IN LA MESA

East County News Service

August 6, 2021 (La Mesa) – Shortly after 10 p.m. last night, the La Mesa Police Department received a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Excalibur Liquor Store at 5575 Baltimore Drive. The clerk reported that the suspect entered the store, walked around the counter, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the clerk. The suspect then fired one round into the wall and pushed the clerk to the ground.

The clerk was not injured during the incident. The lone suspect stole money from the register and personal property from the clerk, according to police. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

The La Mesa Police Department’s Investigations Unit is handling this investigation, which is ongoing at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400. You may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or www.sdcrimestoppers.com). You can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.