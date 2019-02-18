Robert Kennedy Jr.’s Legal Team Sues FCC – The team includes RFK, Jr., IRREGULATORs’ Attorney Scott W. McCollough & Dafna Tachover, CHD’s Director of Stop 5G & Wireless Harms

Reprinted with permission from Children's Health Defense, Inc.

February 18, 2019 -- Robert Kennedy, Jr., Chairman of Children’s Health Defense (CHD), is committed to be proactive on the concerns regarding excessive exposure of our children to 5G and wireless radiation. To fulfill this promise, CHD submitted a lawsuit on February 2, 2020 against the FCC for its December 4, 2019 decision to decline to review its 1996 guidelines, and for its determination that the guidelines are protective of human health.

To have the best chances of succeeding, they have assembled a team of attorneys to lead this case. Each one brings different strengths to the case:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., CHD’s Chairman, is a leading Environmental Attorney who has been involved with many groundbreaking lawsuits including the recent successful cases against Monsanto. He was a senior attorney for the NRDC and now leading cases for the protection of children’s health rights.

Scott W. McCollough is the Attorney who is representing the is the Attorney who is representing the IRREGULATORS in their lawsuit against the FCC, a case that will help expose a multi-billion-dollar fraud by Telecom companies. Scott has decades of experience as a Telecommunications and Administrative Law Attorney, leading the type of lawsuits we are submitting against the FCC.

Dafna Tachover is an expert on wireless and 5G health effects and has recently been brought on board at CHD to spearhead the Stop 5G effort. Dafna brings specialized knowledge and experience for this case. She is an Attorney, and holds a MBA, and has a Telecommunications background. She has been involved in cases focusing on wireless harms including a Supreme Court case in Israel against Wi-Fi in schools, a case that led to the first limitations on Wi-Fi worldwide!

About The Case

On December 4, 2019, the FCC adopted an order affirming the adequacy of their 1996 wireless radiation exposure safety guidelines. These guidelines are at the core of the fraud perpetrated on the public that wireless technology is safe. Their guidelines ignore the overwhelming evidence of harm, scientific and human. By adopting and maintaining irrelevant guidelines, the FCC has enabled and forced the uncontrolled proliferation of wireless technology and now 5G. This has led to a growing epidemic of sickness among children and adults, and it has caused harm to animals, plants and the ecosystem at large.

In 2012, the General Accountability Office of Congress published a report , recommending that the FCC reassess its 1996 guidelines. As a result, in 2013, the FCC opened docket 13-84 asking for public comment. This docket was open for 6 years. On December 4, 2019, the FCC officially closed the docket and affirmed the adequacy of its guidelines without proper assessment.

Now that the docket is closed, they [are] suing the FCC under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). The petition will ask the court to set aside the FCC order, asserting that the order is arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion. The case had to be submitted by February 3rd.

--------------------