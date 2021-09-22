ROBIN HENKEL TRIO PERFORMS OCT. 10 AT MISSION TRAILS CHURCH

East County News Service

September 22, 2021 (Allied Gardens) – Robin Henkel is a four-time recipients of the San Diego Music Awards “Best Blues” award. On Sunday, October 10 at 4 p.m., the Robin Henkel trio will perform at Mission Trails Church, located at 4880 Zion Ave. in the Allied Gardens neighborhood of San Diego.

Henkel’s performances often feature stories on the history of the blues and the vintage instruments he plays. He will perform with bassist Gunnar Biggs and drummer Kevin Koch for this program.

This event is part of the Manzanita Concerts series. Admission is open to people of all ages.

For more information, please visit missiontrailschurch.com or call (619) 582-2033.

facebook.com/manzanitaconcerts



instagram.com/manzanitaconcerts