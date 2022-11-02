ROCK CHURCH TO HOST EIGHT FOOD DISTRIBUTIONS THROUGHOUT HOLIDAY SEASON

East County News Service

November 2, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- During November and December, the Rock Church will host eight food distributions throughout the San Diego region, including El Cajon in East County. The distributions are free and open to the community and will include frozen ground turkey, food, diaper and supplies distribution. Additionally, there will be 400 gallons of Hollandia milk distributed at the San Marcos location.

The Rock Church food distributions occur weekly at the different Rock Church campuses. Every first Thursday of the month at Rock Church San Marcos, every second Thursday at Rock Church City Heights, every third Thursday at Rock Church Point Loma, every fourth Thursday at Rock Church Chula Vista and every third Tuesday at Rock Church El Cajon.

For November, East County will host their distribution on Tuesday, November 15 and the other campuses will host their distributions on Thursday, November 17 so that people can get items for Thanksgiving.

The community is invited to get free food and supplies. San Marcos does a dignified distribution to allow for customized shopping while the other campuses have a drive-thru set-up designed for easy pick up. The distribution of groceries and supplies begins at 12 p.m at San Marcos and at 10 a.m. at City Heights, El Cajon, Chula Vista and at Point Loma. The distribution ends when supplies run out for the day. The event is open to the community. Recipients do not need to attend the Rock Church.

“It has always been our focus to support the families of San Diego County." said Rick Struble, General Sales Manager, Hollandia Dairy. “With a focus on real dairy, we prioritize the health of our community from the care of our cows to the delivery of our naturally produced dairy products. We are very excited and honored to partner with the Rock Church San Marcos campus to make a difference in the lives of those in need."

The Provision Ministry, along with the Rock Church, are especially appreciative to the local businesses that have supported and donated to this local effort including Feeding San Diego, San Diego Food Bank, Point Loma Nazarene University’s Business Management Club, North County Food Bank, I Love to Glean, Ralphs in Oceanside, Einstein Bagels in Oceanside, La Provence Bakery in San Marcos, WinCo. Foods of San Marcos, Albertsons in San Marcos, and Home Depot in Vista for grocery bags.

“This holiday season is unlike any other with the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising costs of nearly everything,” said Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “We are grateful for our partnership with Rock Church and the incredible work they do to ensure that San Diegans have the food resources they need during this time so they can focus on spending time with family, not how to pay for their groceries.”

If you would like to participate and receive groceries and other household supplies or if you’d like to volunteer, partner or donate to the Provisions Ministry, please visit their website for more information - https://www.sdrock.com/ministries/provisions/. You can also connect with the Provisions Ministry via email: for San Marcos their email address is provisions@sdrock.com, for City Heights it’s provisionsch@sdrock.com, for El Cajon it’s provisionsec@sdrock.com

Tuesday, November 15 and Tuesday, December 20* Rock Church El Cajon Campus

808 Jackman St, El Cajon, CA 92020

8 a.m. Volunteers begin set up



10 a.m. Drive-thru begins and continues until supplies run out

Thursday, November 3 & 17 * Rock Church San Marcos Campus



1370 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos CA 92078



8 a.m. Volunteers begin set up



12 p.m. Drive-thru begins and continues until supplies run out

Thursday, November 17 and Thursday, December 15 * Rock Church City Heights Campus

4001 El Cajon Blvd San Diego CA 92105



8 a.m. Volunteers begin set up



10 a.m. Drive-thru begins and continues until supplies run out

Thursday, November 17 * Rock Church Point Loma Campus

2277 Rosecrans St San Diego CA 92106 Parking Lot P (Vons Parking Lot)

8AM Volunteers begin set up



10AM Drive-thru begins and continues until supplies run out

Thursday, November 17 * Rock Church Chula Vista Campus

2015 Birch Rd Chula Vista, CA 91915 (Otay Ranch Town Center)

8 a.m. Volunteers begin set up