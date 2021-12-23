ROCK FALL CLOSES BUTTES PASS SLOT CANYON IN ANZA-BORREGO

By Miriam Raftery 

December 23, 2021 (Anza-Borrego) – Anza-Borrego Desert State Park today posted an alert on social media warning that the Buttes Pass Slot Canyon is closed until further notice due to a “difficult rockfall blocking the path.” 

Rangers and resources staff are assessing the situation.

 

On Facebook, Matthew Jennings posted this reaction, along with a photo of what the canyon looked like shortly before the fall.

 

We were just there last weekend. An excellent and beautiful hike,’ he wrote. “I hope it is open soon….

 

A spokesperson for the Park Service confirmed that nobody was on the trail at the time and no one was injured.


