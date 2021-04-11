ON A ROLL: ENJOY OUTDOOR SKATING AT VIEJAS OUTLETS IN ALPINE

East County News Service

April 11, 2021 (Alpine) – If you’re looking for some fun outdoor exercise, Southern California’s largest outdoor roller rink is open for the 2021 skating season.

The rink is located at the Viejas Outlet Center, 5003 Willows Road in Alpine.

Admission for roller skating is $10, including rental skates. You can also get a season pass for $99, which provides unlimited roller skating all season long through September 6.

The rink is open Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Skaters are required to wear a facial mask and sign a participation waiver.