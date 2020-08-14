ROLLING BLACKOUTS ACROSS COUNTY: BE PREPARED

East County News Service

August 14, 2020 (San Diego) -- The California Independent System Operator (ISO), which oversees the statewide electric grid, has directed SDG&E to initiate rotating, one-hour service interruptions (rotating outages) throughout its service territory in San Diego and southern Orange counties. The blackouts are underway and are currently affecting thousands of residences. View a list of current outages and estimated restoration times at https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map.

While the rotating outages will be widespread in the region, communities located in high fire threat districts, which experience public safety power shutoffs, will be exempt from the service interruptions, SDG&E announced today.







The local outages are the result of excessive heat driving up electricity use and putting strain on the grid. CASIO has declared a “Stage 3” power emergency because contingency reserves have fallen or are anticipated to fall below requirements and cannot be restored without service interruptions.

Customers can see whether they may be affected by checking their SDG&E bill. Customers can then compare their block and circuit numbers with the list of the affected blocks and circuits listed below. Outage updates and safety tips on what to do during an outage are available at sdge.com/outage.

Many in the San Diego area have reduced their electric use to help prevent outages. More help is needed.

Be prepared by having flashlights or a battery-powered lantern on hand and a battery-powered radio for communications. Be sure to know how to disconnected an electric garage door opener in the event you need to leave home.







Health and safety permitting, SDG&E suggests air conditioners be turned off during the emergency. The use of other appliances and electric equipment, such as dishwashers, clothes washers, and dryers should also be significantly reduced or avoided where possible. Refrigerator and freezer doors should be kept closed, and all unnecessary lighting should be switched off.

In addition, water use should be cut down due to the need to use electricity for water pumping and processing. Charging of electric vehicles should be deferred until the emergency has passed, if possible.

How to locate your circuit block

Customers can check their SDG&E bill to see if they will be affected. Circuit numbers and curtailment block numbers are listed in the electric service section of your bill which can be found on MyAccount. View a list of affected circuits at http://www.sdgenews.com/article/statewide-grid-operator-calling-rotating....