ROLLOVER CRASH ON SNOWY HIGHWAY IN RANCHITA KILLS WOMAN; DRIVER FACES CHARGES

December 26, 2019 (Ranchita) – A 60-year-old woman riding in the backseat of a 2019 Toyota Camry died this morning when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over, landing on its roof. The crash occurred around 6:50 a.m. on San Filipe Road (S2) south of Montezuma Valley Road.

There was fresh snow on the roadway, and the Toyota was traveling at a speed that prevented the driver from maintaining control of the Toyota,” Officer Jeff Christy with the California Highway Patrol reports. “The Toyota traveled off the roadway onto the west shoulder where it collided with a dirt embankment. The female passenger, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was subsequently thrown forward from the rear seat into the front dash and windshield of the vehicle. At the same time, the Toyota rolled over onto its roof where it came to rest within the traffic lanes.”

The driver, 29, a Borrego Springs resident, and another man in the front passenger seat were able to extricate themselves from the wreck without injuries, Officer Christy says. The woman passenger was unresponsive inside the vehicle.. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was quickly determined the female had succumbed to the injuries sustained as a result of the collision.

The name of the deceased woman will be released through the San Diego County Medical Examiners Office pending family notification.

There was no indication of alcohol and/or drug impairment. The investigation is still ongoing with charges pending for the driver of the Toyota, Officer Christy confirms.