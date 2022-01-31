ROMANCE WRITERS OF AMERICA SAN DIEGO TRANSITIONS TO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ROMANCE WRITERS

By Kathy Carpenter

Photo: CC via Bing

January 31, 2022 (La Mesa) - Forty years ago, in February 1982, Romance Writers of America was introduced to San Diego. With five founding members, local chapter RWA San Diego was established. Through championing the romance genre, the national organization brought romance to the forefront, legitimizing romance writing throughout the writing industry.

Today is a different era. At the national level, Romance Writers of America has experienced several rough years, as many other organizations have suffered, losing nearly 60 percent of its membership. Between the attrition at the national level, the pandemic, and a myriad of other reasons, local membership levels have also dropped.

In order to return RWA San Diego to a strong and thriving organization, members voted to disaffiliate from the parent organization. Although RWASD was once a chapter of RWA, it is now independently incorporated in the state of California as a not-for-profit 501c(6) organization and elected to change its name to Southern California Romance Writers (SoCalRW).

The change provides a fresh start while still maintaining many of the RWASD traditions and standards. In January of 2022, Southern California Romance Writers came into existence. With the start of this new era, the group has a new name, a new meeting place, and a new meeting date.

The second Saturday of each month you can find SoCalRW at the Marina Village Convention Center. The format is the same with quality high caliber speakers, support and encouragement, the exchange of writing tips and information, with a focus on what writers need to learn, thrive, and grow.

As always, all writers are welcome at SoCalRW meetings. Although the focal point is romance writing, the group welcomes all genres in the belief that good fiction is good fiction, and good technique is good technique. Plot, characterization, dialogue, etc., is relevant to all fiction writers. The support of this group is unmatched.

The February meeting, Celebrating 40 Years of Romance in San Diego, is February 12, 2022 and will concentrate on Sprints and Shares--a time for you to get words on the page, share news and find support for your writing.

For more information on the Southern California Romance Writers, check out https://socalrw.com/ or attend a future meeting.