ROMANTIC IDEAS FOR VALENTINE’S DAY IN EAST COUNTY

By Miriam Raftery

February 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Looking for some passionate places to treat your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day? Here are several sweet spots in East County serving up specials to delight you and your darling.





BRING HOME SOME LOVE

On a budget? Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza is offering gourmet heart-shaped pizza kits to go – the perfect date night starting at just $10. Kit includes heart-shaped pizza dough and your choice of toppings. The special is available Feb. 1-28.

Sammy’s has several locations, including La Mesa in East County. To order, visit https://sammyspizza.com/.

DESCANSO JUNCTION: DINING IN A BUBBLE





What could be cozier than dining in your own private bubble beneath oak trees in rural Descanso?

Descanso Junction Restaurant is serving up a five-course meal for two on February 11 and 12 with options for 4, 6 or 8 p.m. The menu includes an appetizer of Brûléed Goat Cheese with cranberry balsamic glaze, tomato and basil, French onion soup, salad with blackberry, walnut, arugula and herbed feta cheese, main course choices of pan-seared scallops in lemon cream sauce or grilled tomahawk steak, plus vegetables, finishing with a summer berry tart with sugar glass dome.

It’s pricey at $175 per couple plus tax, as well as a $95 bubble reservation, but provides the ultimate in socially-distanced outdoor dining ambience with a sumptuous feast.

For location or reservations, visit http://descansojunction.com/restaurant-home

A ROARING GOOD TIME AT LIONS, TIGERS AND BEARS

The exotic animal rescue facility in Alpine invite you to think beyond the chocolate box this year and give a gift that will leave a lasting impression on your love. Options include planning a visit to the sanctuary, feed a big cat or bear, sponsor your valentine’s favorite rescued animal, buy a membership for visits year-round.

Or stay overnight at the White Oak Wild Nights Retreat with 20% off by booking before Feb. 14 and using the code LOVE2022. Soak in the fresh mountain air while soaking in the hot tub, prepare a meal in our outdoor grill, and then wake up to the sounds of our lions roaring and tigers splashing in the pool as you sip coffee from the scenic veranda.

For reservations and details, visit https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/.

ITALIAN DINNER WITH GIARDINO’S: DINE-IN OR TAKE HOME

Giardino’s Italian Cucina in Lemon Grove gives lovebirds the option of dining in with a 3-course dinner for two on February 14, or pre-ordering the Valentine’s feast to go. To-go orders include a bottle of prosecco.

The dine-in menu features roasted pear salad with champagne vinaigerette, an appetizer sampler platter, entrée choices of crab-stuffed salmon, lobster ravioli, New York steak, gnocchi primavera or chicken Florentina. Save room for dessert – a chocolate mousse heart and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Make reservations or order dinner to go at https://www.giardinosd.com/.