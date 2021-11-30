ROMEO ARRESTED ON WEAPONS AND DRUG CHARGES IN RAMONA AFTER WOMAN FOUND WITH GUNSHOT WOUND

By Miriam Raftery

November 30, 2021 (Ramona) – John Romeo, 57, a convicted felon seen leaving the vicinity of a shooting in Ramona, has been arrested on charges of illegally possessing a handgun and drug possession. He has not been charged in the shooting because the woman injured has refused to tell deputies how she sustained the wound, says Sergeant Jared Anderson.

On November 30th shortly after 4:30 p.m., deputies at the Ramona Sheriff’s station responded to a call reporting a woman had been shot at her home in the 2100 block of Walnut Street. They found her in the front yard with an apparent gunshot wound on her leg.

Initially she told deputies that she had been struck by an errant round fired from another property, Sgt. Anderson says.

Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Deputies conducted a canvas of the area. Neighbors indicated the woman had been in an argument with a man just before hearing a gunshot from the property. He was then seen leaving the area in a vehicle which was later stopped by deputies.

The driver, Romeo, was detained for questioning. Deputies learned that he lives at the same property as the victim.

“During the contact, deputies located a usable quantity of narcotics on Romeo's person. Romeo was arrested for narcotics possession and a search of his vehicle was conducted. During the search of Romeo's vehicle a loaded 9mm handgun was located inside his vehicle,” says Sergeant Anderson.

Romeo was identified as a prior convicted felon who was out on bail. After finding the firearm, Romeo was also arrested for weapons related charges. He was booked into custody at San Diego Central Jail.

The woman later refused to provide any further information on how she sustained the wound. Ramona area detectives are continuing their investigation.