By CalMatters staff, CalMatters

Photo: An early voting sign at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office in Kearney Mesa in November 2020. Photo by Chris Stone

August 9, 2021 (Sacramento) - California voters are being asked whether to recall a Governor for only the second time in the state’s history. Here’s what you need to know about the process.

When is the Recall Election?

