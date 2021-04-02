SADDLE UP, KIDS: PONY RIDES RETURN AT BATES NUT FARM

Story and photo by Miriam Raftery

 

April 2, 2021 (Valley Center) – Pony rides are back at Bates Nut Farm,located at 15954 Woods Valley Road in Valley Center.  The rides are available on the first Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.:  April 3, May 1, June 5 and July 3.  

 Pony rides will also be available April 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Arts, Crafts & Vintage Market.

 

You’re invited to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy a full day at Bates.  Pony rides cost $9 and are subject to height and weight limits. 

https://batesnutfarm.biz/ce-13030-pony-rides.html


