By Chuck Westerheide, County of San Diego Communications Office
Video by José Eli Villanueva
December 21, 2022 (San Diego) - The San Diego County K-12 Youth Services Community Grant Program awarded $6.4 Million in grants to more than 40 local organizations to offer services like tutoring, after-school programs, business development and anti-bullying campaigns. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office recovered millions of dollars as part of a public corruption case to be used to care for children by reducing inequities and improve opportunities for local students. The interactive play, Safa’s Story, is one project benefitting from the grant.
For more information on the K-12 Youth Services Community Grant Program and a list of organizations awarded grants, see our website.
