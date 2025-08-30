Safe parking site reopens in El Cajon, serving people living out of their cars

By Paul Levikow

August 30, 2025 (El Cajon) – An overnight safe parking site for people living out of their vehicles reopened on Magnolia Avenue in unincorporated El Cajon Friday, after a yearlong, $3 million renovation project. It’s open daily from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Improvements announced at a news conference include flushable restrooms with running water, showers, additional parking spaces, meeting space, a place for staff, security, a dog run, meals, and an upgraded picnic area.

“This location is near and dear to our heart, as this is our very first safe parking site,” said Dijana Beck, Director of the County’s Office of Homeless Solutions. “It was borne out of a journey to resolve a large encampment that was forming in this area.”

The Magnolia site launched in 2022. It operated for two years and served almost 200 participants, including 41 children and 48 seniors. It was a temporary site when it opened and was closed in August 2024 for the renovation.

The effort is known as “compassionate emergency solutions and pathways to housing.” The County also operates safe parking sites on Bancroft Avenue in Spring Valley and in the Grantville neighborhood in San Diego that opened earlier this month. In addition to the parking sites, the County runs a hotel program that serves 250 households countywide in the unincorporated areas, according to Beck.

“Everybody’s journey into homelessness is different. We believe people need options,” Beck said. “One size does not fit all. We aim to continue to provide options and really be able to connect people to these essential resources that will help get them back into housing.”

Andrew Hayes quoted his boss, San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson of District 2: “We’re really not trying to push people up the street, we’re trying to get people off the street and into supportive services. This site does that for East County.”

“We are proud of the fact that more than half of those participants moved to stable housing options,” Hayes said.

The San Diego-based nonprofit Dreams for Change runs the parking sites for the County.

“Now we get to come back to what I would call our luxury space,” CEO Teresa Smith said. “It will really help our clients feel welcome and safer and more ready to access services and be ready for those next steps into housing.”

Earlier this week, a group of unhoused individuals staying at a City of San Diego tent lot near Balboa Park sued the city, saying it was infested with rats and roaches and other health hazards.

County spokeswoman Anita Lightfoot said the County’s parking sites are different.

“Our safe parking lots are for vehicle parking overnight only, no tents, and are empty during the day,” she said. “The County works to ensure its safe parking locations are in compliance with health and safety codes. We have not experienced issues like those (alleged in the lawsuit against the city) at our safe parking locations. Going forward, the Magnolia lot will be monitored to ensure it remains in compliance and safe for the individuals and families who will stay nightly.”