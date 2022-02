East County News Service

February 17, 2022 (Rancho San Diego) – Heritage of the Americas Museum will hold a “Rock Sale” this Saturday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can find rocks, crystals, fossils and more.

The museum is located at Cuyamaca College in the Rancho San Diego community of unincorporated El Cajon. The address is 12110 Cuyamaca College Drive West, El Cajon.

https://www.heritageoftheamericasmuseum.com/