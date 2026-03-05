San Diegans protest against Iran war, call for peace

By Kevin A. Green

March 9, 2026 (San Diego) — Jonathan Chavez, a Marine Corps veteran and senior member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), organized an emergency protest held by PSL on March 7 at Memorial Community Park in San Diego. The protesters urged de-escalation amid rising tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran

Chavez said, “This war has nothing to do with protecting the American people. Iran does not pose a direct threat to the United States, despite how Western media often portrays the country as irrational or pursuing nuclear weapons — a narrative that ignores Iran’s long standing religious ban on them. Most Americans do not support war with Iran or endless military intervention, yet these policies continue, which shows a failure of democracy when the government does not represent the will of working-class people. Instead, wealthy elites and weapons contractors push for conflict because they profit from it . ”

The protest follows the Feb. 28, 2026, U.S.–Israeli airstrike in Tehran that targeted senior Iranian leadership and killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The strike hit Khamenei’s compound and other government and military facilities in the capital, escalating regional conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

According to the New York Times, an airstrike in Minab hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school, killing dozens of civilians, including children. The strike appeared to be part of a larger military operation targeting a nearby Iranian naval base in southern Iran where U.S. forces were reportedly operating.

San Diego has long had a history of residents publicly voicing their concerns about national and international issues. From the demonstrations sparked by the killing of George Floyd in 2020 to the recent “No Kings” protests, local activists have often assembled in public spaces to raise awareness about political and social issues. PSL organizers said the issue is especially significant in San Diego, home to major military installations including Naval Base Coronado and Naval Base San Diego.

One protester said the demonstration reflects concerns about the war’s potential impact on the daily lives of San Diego residents, while also expressing frustration with how the government treats its own citizens and other nations.

“I hope leaders see that there are people who genuinely care and are willing to take time out of their day to show up and speak out. It was encouraging to see people who weren’t originally part of the protest stop, watch and even cheer us on. I would gladly do it again because I’m deeply frustrated with how this government treats its own people and other countries it often looks down on. They claim to be pro-life, but that concern doesn’t always seem to extend to minorities,” said local San Diego resident August.

NBC San Diego reported that military bases in San Diego and across the nation have increased security measures and tightened access restrictions as tensions in the region continue to rise. Organizers at the protest said the growing military alert highlights their concerns about further escalation.

“San Diego is surrounded by military bases and home to many military families, so this issue hits close to home. If Iran follows through on its threats against the United States, cities like San Diego could become targets because of the large military presence here. That’s why it’s important for people to speak out and for service members to know they have options, including the ability to apply for conscientious objector status. What’s happening overseas also makes many people feel uneasy here at home,” said PSL member Teresa.

As tensions abroad continue to unfold, organizers said they plan to continue holding demonstrations and community events in San Diego. Urging residents to ensure their voices are heard on the issues that could impact both global stability and their own community.