SAN DIEGO AUTHOR ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF MURDER MYSTERY NOVEL

By Pennell Paugh

April 30, 2025 (San Diego) -- San Diego writer, Peter Shaw recently released a debut novel: Murder on the Way: A Camino de Santiago Mystery.

On a pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela, the Camino family sends a hitman who poses as a pilgrim. His target stole a bag of the gang’s money, now travels as a pilgrim. To begin his new life, the target has undergone plastic surgery.

The reader, remaining in the hitman’s point of view, finds that the pilgrimage is changing the man dramatically.

Will the hitman reform and change his way of life? And will the target get to have a new life?

Peter Shaw lives in San Diego, California, with his family. Murder on the Way - A Camino de Santiago Mystery is his first work of fiction. He spent most of his life working as an engineer in the research and development of integrated navigation systems and sonar signal processing algorithms. His other publications are related to his work. He has walked the Camino de Santiago with his wife, his eldest son, and alone.