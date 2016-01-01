San Diego Automotive Museum to hold "Garage Night" fundraiser

Evening event at new IGNITE Academy campus (see photo, left, showing students from the academy) will support automotive career training for local youth Evening event at new IGNITE Academy campus (see photo, left, showing students from the academy) will support automotive career training for local youth

East County News Service

Jan. 7, 2026 (Santee) -- The San Diego Automotive Museum will host its first Garage Night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23, at the recently opened IGNITE Academy campus, 8360 Argent St. in Santee.

The evening event will invite the community to experience an evening of food, drinks and vintage automobiles while supporting the Museum's workforce development initiative.

Attendees will have the chance to tour the academy campus, view vehicles owned and maintained by program participants, and learn about student achievements since the program's launch.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase fro m Badas Burgers, with craft beer and cocktails provided by BNS Brewing and Distilling. (The event is restricted to guests 21 and older, with all food and drinks sold separately.)

Proceeds from Garage Night will benefit the continued expansion of the San Diego Automotive Museum and its IGNITE Academy. The Academy offers a hands-on, project-based curriculum that combines career exploration, independent research, and skill development to prepare students for internships and careers in the automotive industry.

Designed for high school students not planning on attending a four-year college, the IGNITE program provides mentorship, guidance, and early career exposure at no cost to participants. The program aims to help students build practical skills and confidence for long-term career success.

The San Diego Automotive Museum, headquartered in Balboa Park, serves as San Diego County's center for car culture, bringing together communities and providing opportunities through automotive history and education. The museum features collections, exhibitions and educational programs that explore the social and technological evolution of motorized vehicles.

Through its IGNITE Academy, the museum provides underserved San Diego youth with hands-on technical training, mentorship and pathways to careers in the automotive industry. The program partners with leading San Diego businesses to create a talent pipeline for industries in need while setting students up for lasting career success.