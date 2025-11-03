San Diego-based International Relief Teams responds to Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica

East County News Service

Photo via Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on X

November 3, 2025 (San Diego) — International Relief Teams (IRT) in San Diego is actively responding to the widespread devastation in Jamaica caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Entire communities have been left without safe shelter, access to clean water, food, or basic medicines.

A press release from the IRT on October 31st states, “In collaboration with trusted local partners, our teams are already delivering critical aid, including urgently needed food packs, clean drinking water, medicines, and tarps for temporary shelter to families who have lost everything.”

For more than three decades, International Relief Teams has delivered food, water, shelter, and medicines during times of disaster and in the aftermath of crisis. Its emergency response model leverages local networks and infrastructure to deliver aid rapidly, while maintaining a long-term commitment to rebuilding and recovery.

Current Situation & Response Plan



Hurricane Melissa has caused widespread damage across Jamaica, leaving families without safe shelter, access to clean water, sufficient food, and needed medicines. International Relief Teams is working hand-in-hand with on-the-ground partners to coordinate assessments, logistics, and delivery of critical supplies. In this first phase, our focus will include:

Distributing medicine packs to clinics and local health facilities

Supplying food to displaced families

Delivering clean water

Providing tarps for temporary shelter repair

How You Can Help



Your support is urgently needed. Donations fuel every aspect of this relief effort. You can donate by visiting irteams.org/jamaica25. Every dollar makes a difference helping us secure and deliver the critical resources that families urgently need now.

About International Relief Teams



International Relief Teams is a San Diego-based humanitarian nonprofit with a global footprint, dedicated to alleviating human suffering caused by poverty and disaster. Since 1988, we have delivered more than $770 million in humanitarian aid across 78 countries. Our model emphasizes trusted local partnerships, rapid deployment of aid, and long-term recovery support.