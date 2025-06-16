SAN DIEGO BISHOP, A FORMER REFUGEE, CALLS ON CLERGY TO ACCOMPANY IMMIGRANTS TO HEARINGS AT COURTHOUSES

By Miriam Raftery

June 16, 2025 (San Diego) – Federal immigration officials have begun arresting immigrants and refugees at San Diego’s federal courthouse, denying them due process at hearings that could have granted them legal status in the U.S. Now, Bishop Michael Pham and two local auxiliary bishops have announced that on World Refugee Day June 20, they will stand in solidarity with migrants making court appearances. They are also calling on all diocese parishes to join them and celebrate a mass devoted to immigrants.

Pham, who came to America as a refugee from Vietnam at age 8, understands the hardships that refugees and migrants face. His family fled Da Nang to Malaysia, then escaped on a rice barge with no food or water, huddled among dead bodies before finding freedom. He is the first bishop appointed by Pope Leo IV, who has voiced strong support for refugees and immigrants.

Bishop Pham signed the letter to parish leaders, along with auxiliary bishops Ramona Bejarano and Felipe Pulido.

Their letter states, “We know that migrants and refugees find themselves in the difficult predicament of being called to appear, which is what the government asks of them, and then being given orders for expedited removal from our country.”

The faith leaders voice hope that their presence may improve how the migrants are treated, but acknowledge that it likely will not change the outcome.

The faith leaders plan to hold a press conference after the court appearances so that in their words, “the clear message that people of faith stand with immigrants and refugees can be delivered to the broader public.”