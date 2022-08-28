SAN DIEGO BISHOP MCELROY INDUCTED AS CARDINAL

East County News Service

Times of San Diego contributed to this report

Pope Francis urged new cardinals to remember “poor families, migrant and homeless persons.”

Photo: Pope Francis speaks with Cardinal Robert in St. Peter’s Basilica. Screenshot of EWTN

August 28, 2022 (San Diego) – Former San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy was inducted yesterday as the first cardinal from our region. McElroy, 68, along with 18 other new cardinals from five continents, received a scarlet skullcap, gold ring and silk hat from Pope Francis during the consistory ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Cardinal McElroy also joins an elite list of candidates to become a future pope. Only cardinals under age 80, including 16 of the newcomers, will be part of a conclave to elect a new pope from among their members whenever the current pope dies or steps down.

The College of Cardinals now consists of 226 cardinals, including 132 electors and 94 non-electors. Pope Francis has named more than any recent Pope, selecting 112 Cardinals, 83 of whom are electors under age 80, according to Vatican News.

52 cardinals were created by John Paul II of whom 11 are electors; 64 created by Benedict XVI of whom 38 are electors; and 112 created by Francis of whom 83 are electors, according to Vatican News.

Pope Francis, 85, encouraged the new cardinals to show concern for ordinary people despite the high rank that will bring them into contact with powerful leaders.

“A Cardinal loves the Church, always with that same spiritual fire, whether dealing with great questions or handling everyday problems, with the powerful of this world or those ordinary people who are great in God’s eyes,” Pope Francis said. He the new cardinals to remember “poor families, migrant and homeless persons.”

Pope Francis, the first pope from South America, chose cardinals who largely share his vision of a more progressive, inclusive Roman Catholic Church.

Cardinal McElroy has been outspoken in is agreement with Pope Francis’ progressive views on some social issues, such as environmental preservation and welcome gay members into the Church. He has also opposed banning communion for politicians who support abortion rights.

In choosing McElroy, the Pope bypassed conservative archbishops in San Franciso and Los Angeles. Committed to having representation from around the world, Pope Francis named four cardinals who are the first from their countries (Mongolia, Paraguay, Singapore and East Timor) as well as appointing cardinals from the United States, Britain, South Korea, Spain, France, Nigeria, Brazil, Italy, Ghana and Colombia.

Today, McElroy celebrated his first Mass as a cardinal, which was live-streamed from Rome. Tomorrow and Tuesday, he will join the College of Cardinals for in-depth study, followed by a mass celebration with Pope Francis Tuesday evening that will be live-streamed from St. Peter’s Basilica.

Photo, right: Cardinal Robert McElroy (left) at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. Screenshot of Vatican Media