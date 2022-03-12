SAN DIEGO CONCERT BAND AND LEFT COAST QUINTET TEAM UP IN SPRING CONCERT APRIL 5-7 AT KROC THEATRE

By Miriam Raftery

March 12, 2022 (San Diego) – The San Diego Concert Band will perform its 33rd annual Spring Celebration Concert, “A Bouquet of Music” April 5-7 at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Under the direction of Roy Anthony, Jr., the San Diego Concert Band performs a wide range of music; traditional symphonic band pieces, marches, show tunes and arrangements of orchestral works for band. The Band is composed of nearly 100 local musicians from all walks of life.

Guest artists “The Left Coast Quintet” have put together a custom library of music including everything rom Debussy to Disney, the Beatles to Bach, and more. This close-knit group of musicians and friends share a passion and joy for performing fun and unique musical selections.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for adults, military and students. Children under age 5 are admitted free.

The Joan B. Kroc Theatre is located at 6611 University Ave. in San Diego, just east of La Mesa.

Tickets are available at www.SanDiegoConcertBand.com.