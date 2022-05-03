SAN DIEGO CONCERT BAND ANNOUNCES SUMMER OF MUSIC

East County News Service

May 3, 2022 (San Diego) – The San Diego Concert Band has announced five concerts in its upcoming “summer of music” series including a performance July 10 in East County at La Mesa’s Harry Griffin Park.

Below is the full schedule of events.

May 22 (Sunday) at 3 p.m. – So. Cal. Band Festival (Old Poway Park)



June 26 (Sunday) at 6 p.m. – Independence Celebration (St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church)



July 10 (Saturday) at 6 p.m. – “Sundays at Six” (Griffin Park, La Mesa)



July 30 (Saturday) at 5 p.m. – Civita Band Festival (Civita Park, Mission Valley)



August 4 or 11 (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. – “Twilight in the Park” (Organ Pavilion)

December 13, 7 p.m. “Holiday Celebration” at Kroc Theatre.

For full details, visit http://sandiegoconcertband.com/.