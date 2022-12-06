SAN DIEGO CONCERT BAND HOSTS SPARKLING LIGHTS HOIDAY CONCERT DEC. 13

East County News Service

December 6, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego Concert Band wishes you "Happy Holidays" and a prosperous New Year at its 33rd annual Holiday Celebration Concert, “Sparkling Lights.” The Band will perform new pieces, old favorites, and will accompany the audience for the sing-a-long at the concert on Tuesday, December 13 at 7 p.m. at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Tickets for "Sparkling Lights," are available on-line at www.SanDiegoConcertBand.com.

Cost:



Adult - $20.00



Senior, Military, Student - $15.00



Children 5 and under - still Free!

The Joan B. Kroc Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 6611 University Ave, San Diego – just one block west of La Mesa.