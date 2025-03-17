SAN DIEGO CONCERT BAND PRESENTS MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS APRIL 17 WITH VIOLIN SOLO BY NICK GRANT

East County News Service

March 17, 2025 (San Diego) - You’re invited to a concert by the San Diego Concert Band presenting music of John Williams on Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. in the Joan B. Kroc Theatre, 6611 University Ave. in San Diego. Nick Grant will be featured on the theme from “Schindler’s List,” a film based on Oskar Schindler, the German who saved 1,200 Jews from the Holocaust.

Violinist Nick Grant won a position with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at age 17. After graduating from San Diego High School, he won a full scholarship to the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. Winner of the Julia Klumpkey Memorial Competition in San Francisco, he also took first prize twice in the Musical Merit Foundation as well as first prize in the Arizona National String Competition.

He has been a featured soloist for tours of Japan, Europe and the U.S. and is noted for his performances of the Bach, Ysaye and Paganini violin cycles.

Grant is the longest serving principal player in the San Diego Symphony Orchestra’s 115-year history. He began playing piano at age 4 and violin at 8. He performs on an 1850 Joseph Rocca violin.

For tickets, click here.