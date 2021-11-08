SAN DIEGO CONCERT BAND RETURNS WITH HOLIDAY REUNION CONCERT DEC. 7-8 AT JOAN KROC THEATRE

East County News Service

November 8, 2021 (San Diego) – The San Diego Concert Band will have two performances of its “Holiday Reunion” concert feature Barbara Allen as guest vocalist. The concerts will be held December 7th and 8th at 7 p.m. in the Joan B. Kroc Theatre for the Performing Arts, 6611 University Avenue in San Diego (just one block west of La Mesa).

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, military and students, and free for children age 5 and under.

For tickets and more information, visit www.SanDiegoConcertBand.com.