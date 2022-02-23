THE SAN DIEGO COUNCIL ON LITERACY LAUNCHES INAUGURAL FINANCIAL LITERARY SUPERHEROES COMPETITION

Source: Mission Federal Credit Union

February 23, 2022 (San Diego) - The San Diego Council on Literacy (SDCOL) has launched its inaugural Financial Literacy Superheroes Competition to promote good money management habits among young people and families in the San Diego region. The competition, sponsored by Mission Fed Credit Union, Comic-Con Museum, San Diego Union-Tribune, the Society for Financial Literacy and Kaiser Permanente, invites local children and their parents and guardians to submit graphic art entries that are comic-book themed. Entries must include a financial literacy/money management message.

Awards and prizes will be presented to contestants who submit one full-page entry that excels in meeting the following criteria: presentation of a strong financial literacy message, original art concept, and original superhero concept.

All submissions are limited to one page. The submission can reflect a comic book cover, a traditional comic book page with panels, or a poster format. Entries must be in a portrait layout (not landscape). Submissions can be in color or black and white. Entries can be produced electronically or by hand.

“We are excited about this first year of competition to encourage local youth and their parents to combine art talents and comic book themes to deliver important financial literacy lessons,” said Jose Cruz, CEO of SDCOL. “We are grateful to Mission Fed, Kaiser Permanente, Comic-Con Museum, San Diego Union-Tribune and other sponsors for contributing to the launch of this new event. Good things will happen as a result.”

Age groups, family, and prize categories are as follows:

$500 General Prizes (3) Ages 4-6 (one child, one parent/guardian) Ages 7-10 (one child, one parent/guardian) Ages 11-17 (one child, one parent/guardian)

$500 Solo Entry (1), one teen only, between the ages of 11-17

$1,250 Teen Team (1) (Two scholarships for one team of two) between the ages of 11-17

Doug Wright, CFO of Mission Fed and SDCOL board Treasurer noted, “The San Diego Council on Literacy’s Financial Literacy Superheroes Competition is an ideal fit for our mission to help educate the public on the importance of financial responsibility.” He added, “this competition encourages applicants, and all children and families, to learn about the importance of saving money, budgeting money to make ends meet, and borrowing wisely.

Most categories require collaboration between young competitors and a parent or guardian. In the “Solo Entry” and “Teen Team” categories, parent/guardian engagement is prohibited.