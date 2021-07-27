SAN DIEGO COUNTY ADVISES RESIDENTS TO WEAR MASKS INDOORS IN PUBLIC PLACES AS CASES OF NEW VARIANT SURGE

East County News Service

July 27, 2021 (San DIego) -- With cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 surging, San Diego County today announced its recommendations for everyone to wear masks in indoor public places. The recommendation is in line with the latest Centers for Disease Control federal guidelines.

Below is the full County statement:

"The rate of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County is rated “high” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New research reveals the Delta variant is much more transmissible and expected to lead to a growing number of cases in vaccinated individuals while primarily striking the unvaccinated. The County of San Diego will follow the latest CDC guidance in recommending the universal wearing of masks by both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings. Masks are an added measure; vaccinations are critical for getting back to the things we love."