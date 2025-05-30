SAN DIEGO COUNTY AND FOUR LOCAL CITIES LISTED AS “SANCTUARY JURISDICTIONS” AT RISK OF LOSING FEDERAL FUNDS

By Miriam Raftery

Image via Immigration and Customs Enforcement: ICE stop in Florida

May 30, 2025 (San Diego) –A list of over 500 “sanctuary jurisdictions” published by the Dept. of Homeland Security yesterday includes San Diego County and four local cities: Santee, San Diego, Chula Vista, and Vista. The criteria for inclusion is baffling, since the list includes both conservative-run and liberal-run jurisdictions locally.

The DHS website claims the jurisdictions are “deliberately and shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws” but does not specific why any specific city or county is on the list. Under an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on April 28, federal grants and contracts with sanctuary jurisdictions are to be suspended or terminated.

Although the DHS site states that jurisdictions would be notified, all five local jurisdictions have indicated that they did not receive any notification before being publicly listed and local leaders dispute the designation.

Vista Mayor John Franklin issued a statement indicating that “Vista is not a sanctuary city” and that its city council “voted to support Donald Trump’s fight against California’s policies.” Franklin said he has asked President Donald Trump to “correct this error immediately.”

Santee’s city council is comprised of five Republicans and its mayor is a former police officer. Its inclusion on the list is baffling.

Santee’s Marketing Manager Bree Osborne, in an email to ECM, said, “We were genuinely surprised to learn that Santee was included on the list published by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.” Osborne said the city is reviewing the situation to determine the facts, adding, “We take matters like this seriously.”

Chula Vista has not declared itself a sanctuary city or adopted policies limiting cooperation with immigration authorities beyond what state law allows. The city council previously opted against voting to become a sanctuary city and voted instead to support Senate Bill 54, California’s current law on the matter.

SB 54 allows local cities and counties to cooperate with federal immigration authorities regarding immigrants convicted of specific serious crimes, provided there is a warrant. The federal government, however, is pressuring local governments to go farther as part of Trump's mass deportation efforts, and federal immigration authorities have picked up numerous individuals including some who have not been convicted of crimes.

City of San Diego spokesperson Rachel Laing issued a statement indicating that “the City will continue to comply with state and federal laws. WE will protect the interests of our residents and retain our distinction of being one of the safest big cities in the United States.” San Diego City Attorney Heather Ferbert said the city’s sanctuary policies are “legal and make us all safer.”

The City of San Diego is suing the Trump administration along with 15 other jurisdictions across the nation, challenging federal actions against sanctuary cities that threaten funding for critical public safety services.

“What’s happening is a blatantly illegal attempt to sidestep the courts and bully local governments into doing ICE’s job by threatening cut off billions in federal funding.,” Ferbert said, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Such funds are used for vital services such as roads, public transit, homelessness, gang violence prevention, healthcare, disaster relief, opioid treatment, victim services and emergency responses.

Ferbert asserts, “This funding is taxpayer money meant to serve local communities, not be held for ransom.”

A federal judge in April issued a preliminary injunction to protect funding while the case is appealed.

San Diego County Supervisors did vote 3-1 late last year to adopt a sanctuary policy that sought to go farther than state law, barring any cooperation with ICE unless a warrant is issued by a judge. However, Sheriff Kelly Martinez effectively nullified that action when she said her office will continue following the limits under state law.