San Diego County Assessor’s Santee office hosting free archives celebration Saturday, Oct. 4

East County News Service

Sept. 27, 2025 (Santee) – The San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk (ARCC) will host an American Archives Month Celebration to highlight San Diego County history from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 4 at the ARCC’s East County office, 10144 Mission Gorge Road, Santee. Admission is free.

The event will include exhibits and tours of the county archives, recognition of San Diego’s cultural heritage and conversations with cultural heritage experts. Information will be available for students, researchers, genealogists and curious amateur historians to connect with and help preserve county history.

Jordan Marks, San Diego County ARCC, will host a panel discussion on county history with tribal representatives, share information on accessing county archives and present awards to local cultural heritage champions. “Don’t miss this opportunity to explore, discover and celebrate San Diego County’s heritage,” Marks said in a statement.

For more event information, visit www.sdarcc.gov or call 619-236-3771.

The San Diego County ARCC office, with more than 450 employees and five offices, oversees assessing the value of real estate and personal property, which in San Diego includes planes and boats. San Diego is the fifth largest assessor jurisdiction in the U.S.