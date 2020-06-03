SAN DIEGO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS REFINE CRITERIA THAT WOULD PROMPT RENEWED COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

By Katie Cadiao, County of San Diego Communications Office

June 3, 2020 (San Diego) -- Even as the County continues to allow additional activities within its health order, it is refining criteria that would prompt renewed restrictions.

A set of 13 triggers was shown to the Board of Supervisors during an update on the County’s COVID-19 response at their meeting Tuesday. The variety of data indicators reviewed would lead public health officials to pull back on the reopening of the local economy.

The modification of the health order would be triggered if any of the following criteria was met:

More than seven new COVID-19 outbreaks in community settings in a 7-day period

A total of 50% or fewer local hospitals have at least a 15-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) at hospitals over a rolling 3-day period

Less than 20% of the county’s ICU beds available

The health order would also be modified if a combination of one or more of the remaining criteria in two or more of three categories are met. See full list of triggers.

“The data in San Diego is trending in the right direction but as more businesses reopen, we need to be prepared for a spike in COVID-19 infections,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H, County public health officer. “The triggers presented to the board today will allow us to better monitor the capacity of the local healthcare system and base decisions about the reopening of further sectors of the economy on local metrics.”

The board also directed staff to prepare a report for the June 23 board meeting that details how the County will continue to protect its most vulnerable residents from COVID-19.

The meeting came as the latest revision to the health order went into effect, allowing people to sit or lie down on the beach. They need to remain with household members. Cities can have tighter restrictions, so beachgoers should check before visiting. Parking lots at beaches remain closed.

COVID-19 Testing, Cases and Deaths

Testing:

3,939 tests were reported to the County on June 1 and 120 or 3% were positive.

2.9% was yesterday’s 14-day, rolling average percentage of positive tests.

Cases:

120 new cases were reported for a San Diego County total of 7,674.

1,341 or 17.5% of the total cases have required hospitalization.

387 or 5% of all cases had to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

The median age of county residents infected with COVID-19 is 44 years.

The age of all individuals with cases ranges from three months to 102 years.

Deaths:

Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported today, bringing the region’s total deaths to 276.

The median age for deaths among county residents is 78 years.

The ages of those who died from COVID-19 in the region is 23 to 100 years of age.

The number of active outbreaks, deaths and cases are:

79 active outbreaks; 53 at congregate living facilities and 26 in community settings.

1,575 cases, including 136 deaths in congregate living facilities.

344 cases, including five deaths in community settings.

More COVID-19 Information

The County’s COVID-19 webpage contains additional information on the disease, including a graph showing new positive cases and total cases reported by date. The data is also broken down by gender, race and ethnic/race group. The County also publishes the Weekly Coronavirus Disease Surveillance Report. An interactive dashboard with several COVID-19 indicators is being updated daily. For more information, visit coronavirus-sd.com.

Katie Cadiao is a communications specialist with the County of San Diego Communications Office. Contact