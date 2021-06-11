SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR RETURNS

Photos and story by Rebeca Jefferis Williamson

(Photo at left - piglets racing for a prize - an Oreo)

June 13, 2021 (Del Mar) The 2021 San Diego County Fair, titled “Home*Grown*Fun,” reopened with a modified event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after cancellation last summer.

Opening day, June 11, drew approximately 8,000 attendees, according to the fair’s marketing representative Ashley Colburn.

Swine racing and the Extreme Dog show were the shows to watch on opening day but more entertainment, contests, kiddie rides, and other events are to come after June 15, when the state abolishes the COVID-19 tier system. Any changes in mask/facial covering mandates remains to be determined.

On opening day, timed arrivals were set in place using the prepaid parking method to control attendance in half-hour increments using an online reservation system.

According to Colburn, there were 5,200 parking sites available, 39 food vendors and 280 shops in the exhibit halls on opening day.

East County resident Bob Jackson of Dulzura, who owns Corn Stars, was one of the food vendors who was happy to be back after skipping the 2020 fair.

(Photo at right - Bob Jackson of Corn Stars)

“We’ve been coming here for 47 years,” he said. “About two months ago, we found out we would be coming this year. It was wonderful news.”

And Jackson was not the only vendor happy to be back.

“Oh my gosh, a lot of customers are happy to see us even though we don’t have samples,” said House of Pistachios' owner Nina Sehgali from Ontario, California.

“I’m trying to help as much as we can,” Sehgali said about helping to curtail COVID-19 by not offering samples.

Food vendors and exhibit hall vendors are not the only games in town. There will be contests for bubble gum blowing, corn husking, and upcycled aprons to decorating patriotic cupcakes. Check the fair’s website for the complete list and time.

Along with the reopening of California June 15, the fair will also be adapting. Ten kiddie rides will be added to the offerings. Currently the Ferris wheel is on site with pony rides and a carousel, but tickets are needed. Debit and credit cards are preferred in order to go cashless.

The gift shop will have T-shirts and sweatshirts with the Home*Grown*Fun logo. But the merchandise is scaled back from previous year’s offerings.

Masks or face-coverings on opening day were required in accordance with C.D.C. guidelines but might be subject to change in the next week or so to align with state guidelines.

Check the fair's website for any FFA virtual shows.

The fairgrounds are located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. in Del Mar.

No tickets are sold on-site but can be purchased online as well as parking. Tickets are $12 for ages 6 + and under five is free.

Additionally, if you spend $20 or more on groceries at Albertsons or Vons you can receive a special offer to save $2 (up to eight tickets). Your receipt will have your coupon code.

(Photo at left- Opening Day with a covid19 pandemic limit on attendance.)

Parking spaces will be limited due to the COVID-19 vaccination site contract that extends to June 30.

Public transportation is also an option. The North County Transit District is offering a FUN Tripper which includes a round-trip fare on NCTD’s Coaster, Sprinter, or Breeze bus plus admission for $12. Visit: https://gonctd.com/funtripper/ for more information.

The Fourth of July will feature fireworks at 9 p.m.

For changes after the June 15th reopening date and for full information visit: https://sdfair.com/