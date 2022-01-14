San Diego County Grand Jury Looking for New Applicants Application period is open through January 14, 2022

November 9, 2021 – The San Diego Superior Court is now seeking dedicated residents with sound judgment from throughout the county to serve on the 2022/2023 San Diego County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury investigates citizen complaints and performs its traditional function as a “watchdog” over government agencies. It does not conduct criminal investigations.

Applications can be downloaded from the San Diego Superior Court’s website at sdcourt.ca.gov or the Grand Jury’s website at sdcounty.ca.gov/grandjury. Applications can also be obtained by calling 619-450-7272 or stopping by the Central Courthouse or East County, North County or South County Regional Centers.

The 19-member body will work four days a week, approximately six hours a day, from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, at the Central Courthouse located in downtown San Diego. A small stipend per day, plus mileage, and downtown parking are provided.

All application forms must be received by January 14, 2022. Qualified candidates will be nominated for a random drawing tentatively scheduled for June 3, 2022. The random drawing gives each supervisorial district equal representation by population.

Individuals who meet the following requirements are encouraged to apply: ∙ U.S. citizen

∙ At least 18 years old

∙ Sufficient knowledge of the English language

∙ Lived in San Diego County for at least one year prior to selection

All candidates will be required to pass a criminal background check.