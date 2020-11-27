SAN DIEGO COUNTY MAYORS CO-WRITE A CHILDREN’S BOOK TO SUPPORT LOCAL WOMEN’S DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SHELTERS

Source: Thinking Purple

November 27, 2020 (San Diego) – The Purple Project, a San Diego nonprofit organization that provides aid and support to domestic violence shelters in need is excited to present a children’s book, Penny’s Adventure in San Diego. The book follows Penny the Butterfly during her visit through various cities in San Diego County as she migrates to southern Mexico to see her friends and family.

In each chapter, Penny performs acts of kindness. The fourteen San Diego County mayors who each contributed a chapter include Matt Hall, Richard Bailey, Bill Wells, Catherine Blakespear, Paul McNamara, Serge Dedina, Racquel Vasquez, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, Peter Weiss, Steve Vaus, Rebecca Jones, Jewel Edson, Judy Ritter and Jill Galvez.

“Proceeds from Penny’s Adventure in San Diego will be used to purchase needed items for our shelters so this is more than a story, it’s a community united to support domestic violence shelters in need,” says Jordan Conole, The Purple Project Executive Director. “I am thankful for the legislators and volunteers who have all worked together to make this project possible.”

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey sits on the Purple Project’s board of directors. “It's important that we come together as a community to support our domestic violence shelters in their time of need,” said Bailey, “I am proud to be a part of an organization that not only understands the importance of supporting our domestic violence shelters but takes the actions necessary to do so.”

Domestic violence shelters often rely on grants and private donations. Lack of funding and resources results in victims being turned away from the shelters with nowhere to go.

“I’m proud to be among a group of civic leaders who have come together to support our domestic violence shelters in their time of need,” explains Deputy Mayor of the City of Chula Vista Jill Galvez.

The book is available for pre-order at: http://thinkingpurple.org/support .

