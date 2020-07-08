SAN DIEGO COUNTY REPORTS RECORD 578 CASES, 12 DEATHS AS VIRUS SURGE CONTINUES

By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: San Diego County healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing at SDCCU Stadium. Photo by Chris Stone

July 8, 2020 (San Diego) - The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported a record 578 new cases of coronavirus and 12 more deaths Tuesday as the recent surge in infections continued.

Out of 5,530 tests received in the past day, 10.5% were positive, increasing the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests to 5.9%. As recently as June 19, the average was under 3%.

The new jump in daily cases comes after the county on Monday reported just 274 new cases for a rate of 3.6%

Five more community outbreaks were reported Tuesday for a total of 22 over the past seven days. A community outbreak is three or more COVID-19 cases at a single location involving people from different households.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were five women and seven men ranging in age from their late 40s to early 90s. All but one victim had underlying medical conditions.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 394,887 tests administered in San Diego County, resulting in 17,578 cases and 399 deaths.

Because of the continuing surge, the county has rolled back the opening of indoor dining at restaurants and other indoor activities such as movie theaters and museums for three weeks.