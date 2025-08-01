SAN DIEGO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE TO PARTICIPATE IN NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AGAINST CRIME AUGUST 5

East County News Service

August 1, 2025 (San Diego) - Sheriff's stations and substations across the county will be hosting family-friendly community events to take a stand against crime on Tuesday, August 5.

National Night Out is an annual event that promotes law enforcement-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie.

Meet your local Sheriff's Deputies and receive public safety resources. Crime Prevention Specialists will share tips on how to keep your families safe. Get to know members of our Sheriff's specialized and volunteer units such as Sheriff's Bomb/Arson, K-9 Unit and the Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit. Many events will feature giveaways and more.

There's a National Night Out event near you (see the list below). To download a flyer with a list of all events, click here.

A reminder: several events are being held on different dates other than August 5:

Alpine Sheriff’s Station

Tuesday, August 5

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Boulder Oaks Elementary School

2320 Tavern Road, Alpine

For More Info: (619) 659-2608

Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation

Saturday, August 2

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Downtown Fallbrook

Main Avenue

For More Info: (760) 451-3124

Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation

Friday, August 8

3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lindo Lake Park Teen Center

9911 Vine Street

For More Info: (619) 938-1377

Lemon Grove Sheriff’s Substation

Tuesday, August 5

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Treganza Park

3200 Main Street

For More Info: (619) 573-7250

Poway Sheriff’s Station

Tuesday, August 5

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Poway Sheriff’s Station

13100 Bowron Road

For More Info: (858) 276-8785

Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station

Thursday, August 7

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monte Vista High School

3230 Sweetwater Springs Boulevard

For More Info: (619) 660-7009

Santee Sheriff’s Station

Friday, August 8

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Town Center Park

550 Park Center Drive

For More Info: (619) 903-7833

Valley Center Sheriff’s Substation

Tuesday, August 5

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Robert Adams Community Park

28751 Cole Grade Road

For More Info: (760) 751-4408