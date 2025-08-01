SAN DIEGO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE TO PARTICIPATE IN NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AGAINST CRIME AUGUST 5

Printer-friendly version
August 1, 2025 (San Diego) - Sheriff's stations and substations across the county will be hosting family-friendly community events to take a stand against crime on Tuesday, August 5.
National Night Out is an annual event that promotes law enforcement-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie.
Meet your local Sheriff's Deputies and receive public safety resources. Crime Prevention Specialists will share tips on how to keep your families safe. Get to know members of our Sheriff's specialized and volunteer units such as Sheriff's Bomb/Arson, K-9 Unit and the Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit. Many events will feature giveaways and more.
There's a National Night Out event near you (see the list below).
A reminder: several events are being held on different dates other than August 5:
Alpine Sheriff’s Station
Tuesday, August 5
5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Boulder Oaks Elementary School
2320 Tavern Road, Alpine
For More Info: (619) 659-2608
Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation
Saturday, August 2
4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Downtown Fallbrook
Main Avenue
For More Info: (760) 451-3124
Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation
Friday, August 8
3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Lindo Lake Park Teen Center
9911 Vine Street
For More Info: (619) 938-1377
Lemon Grove Sheriff’s Substation
Tuesday, August 5
5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Treganza Park
3200 Main Street
For More Info: (619) 573-7250
Poway Sheriff’s Station
Tuesday, August 5
5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Poway Sheriff’s Station
13100 Bowron Road
For More Info: (858) 276-8785
Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station
Thursday, August 7
4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Monte Vista High School
3230 Sweetwater Springs Boulevard
For More Info: (619) 660-7009
Santee Sheriff’s Station
Friday, August 8
5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Town Center Park
550 Park Center Drive
For More Info: (619) 903-7833
Valley Center Sheriff’s Substation
Tuesday, August 5
5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Robert Adams Community Park
28751 Cole Grade Road
For More Info: (760) 751-4408
Follow the Sheriff's Office on X and Instagram: @SDSheriff. You can also find them on Facebook: San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
