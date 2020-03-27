SAN DIEGO COVID-19 CASES RISE TO 417; THREE NEW DEATHS INCLUDING PHARMACY TECHNICIAN, 25

East County News Service

March 27, 2020 (San Diego) – Today, 76 new cases of COVID-19 in San Diego County have been confirmed, bringing the total to 417. Three more San Diegans have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the region’s total deaths to six, County Health and Human Services Agency announced.

The new deaths include a 25-year-old San Diego resident and pharmacy technician found dead at his home in Riverside County, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. He had no known underlying medical conditions.

The other victims were a man in his 50s and a man in his 80s, each with underlying medical conditions.

“COVID-19 deaths are very tragic and unfortunate, especially when a person who dies is a young healthy person,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, County public health officer. “Our sympathies and condolences go out to the families of these individuals.”

County health officials are asking the public to remain at home, especially now that community spread is increasing in the region.

Social distancing has been proven to slow the spread of pandemics so that sick people don’t overwhelm the local health care system. The goal is to flatten the curve of COVID-19 and lessen the number of people who contract the virus and need hospitalization. Doing so will give the local health care system time to increase its capacity to care for more sick people.

Of San Diego County’s cases, 249 (60%) were men and 166 (40%) were women. Of the known cases, 85 (20%) have required hospitalization, 38 (9%) had to be placed in intensive care and five (1.2%) have died.

The County’s COVID-19 webpage now contains a graph showing new positive cases and total cases reported by date. . For more information, visit www.coronavirus-sd.com.